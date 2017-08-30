IUPUI gives Jason Gardner contract extension through 2019-20

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IUPUI coach Jason Gardner has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him on the sideline through 2019-20.

Terms of the deal were not announced by the school.

Gardner is 37-58 in three seasons at the school. But with the former Arizona star and 1999 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award winner in charge, the Jaguars have improved their victory total each successive season.

IUPUI finished 14-18 last season. The school is located in Gardner's hometown of Indianapolis.

