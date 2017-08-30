Sewer collapse causes emergency road closures in downtown Louisville

The collapse happened at Main Street and Hancock Street. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A MSD sewer collapse has caused emergency road closures on two heavily trafficked downtown Louisville streets.

The intersection of Main and Hancock Streets caved in due to a collapsed sewer pipe, according to MSD.

East Main Street between South Jackson and South Clay Street is closed. That is directly in front of Louisville Slugger Field.

The entrance to the Slugger Field parking lot at Main and Jackson Streets is open.

Hancock Street is also closed between East Market Street and East Washington Street.

MSD expects repairs to take several weeks. The roads will be closed indefinitely until repairs are made.

Those traveling to the Louisville Bats baseball game tonight or Waterfront Wednesday need to find alternate routes. Expect traffic and delays.

"The collapse is due to a failure in a 102-inch concrete sewer pipe that was installed in 1948," a spokeswoman for MSD wrote in a press release.

MSD says repairs will not begin until after heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey clears Louisville. That could be Saturday or Sunday.

