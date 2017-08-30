Woman accuses LMPD officer of using his badge to rape women

The woman said she didn't initially come forward out of fear that police wouldn't believe her. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six women have accused the same Louisville Metro Police officer of rape, three of them have filed suit, and now, one of them is telling her story exclusively to WAVE 3 News.

As the Public Integrity Unit continues to investigate LMPD officer Pablo Cano, forensic interviews started Wednesday with his alleged victims.

The second woman to come forward and file suit against the officer told WAVE 3 News she met Cano at the Louisville Palace, as he worked the event for the venue in uniform.

"He's a predator," the woman said. "He uses his badge to rape women. I believe if he hadn't been an officer, he would have already been arrested."

Jane Doe number 2, as she's listed in the lawsuit that named Cano, LMPD and Metro Government as defendants, said the Palace meeting with Officer Cano was in December 2016. The recently divorced mom was having a night out with her sister when she said they started talking to Cano in the bar area.

"He's an attractive man," she said. "An officer working the concert and all the women were kind of flocking to him."

She took her seat and claimed that he followed her. She said he seemed like a nice guy. After the concert, she said he offered to give her a ride home.

"He walks me to the door and I let him in," she said. "We're talking and hanging out for a little bit, start making out, and he got very aggressive in a very weird way, like pulling my hair and tugging on my clothes and I said 'no, it's time for you to go.'"

The woman said she got up to open the front door, but Cano resisted.

"He slams the door shut behind me, grabs me by the back of my hair, and throws me on the couch and forces himself on me with his gun still on him," she said with tears in her eyes. "I could feel it in the back of my thigh."

The woman said she was afraid to fight back.

"I wanted to see my kids in the morning," she said.

After the incident, the woman said she called her sister.

"She wanted me to call the police and I said, 'he is the police,'" she recalled.

The woman said she feared the police wouldn't believe her. But after some time had passed, she said she saw a news story about another woman who claimed Cano raped her. Now part of the lawsuit, she hopes her voice will encourage any other alleged victims to come forward.

"I just want him off the street so he doesn't hurt anybody else," she said.

The woman never had a rape kit.

Besides fear, she said she was mad at herself for letting him in the door. The first woman to come forward and claim Cano raped her said after phone and Facebook messaging, the officer showed up at her address without her providing it and raped her at her home.

Cano is on paid administrative leave during the investigation. His attorney told WAVE 3 News he's innocent.

