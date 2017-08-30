New push to remove Jefferson Davis statue from KY capitol

Supporters packed the Capitol rotunda Wednesday and urged for the monument to be moved. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - There is a new push to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky Capitol.

On Wednesday supporters packed the rotunda and urged for the monument to be moved.

The rally was sponsored by several groups, including the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus and the African American Heritage Commission. This is not the first time this request has been made.

"Let's build new walls together and let's start with the Jefferson Davis statue," Kentucky Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials President Stan Holmes urged.

It is the controversial monument that has reignited a push after the deadly Charlottesville attack.

"I really do think it will have an impact because sometimes somebody has to get the ball rolling and we're just here today to push it down the hill," Jeannette Stephens of Radcliff said.

15 years ago African American leaders requested the statue be removed.

"It's not because of what it is, it's because of why it is and what it represents," Dr. Betty Griffin of Danville said.

"There is no doubt that Jefferson Davis was a white supremacist, racist to his core. A destroyer of dreams and a traitor to the cause of the great United States," Kentucky Senator Gerald Neal said.

A statue of Davis, the president of the confederacy and native Kentuckian, has been in place since 1936.

Joseph Springer of Louisville said he is not a racist and is not part of any group at Wednesday's rally. He said he does not think history should be erased.

"I believe there are two sides to every story and while the man may have done some things in the past that weren't so great, I kind of believe this statue deserves to stay," Springer said.

"History belongs in a history museum," Stephens said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Petition wants Indiana University mural's KKK scene removed

+ Sewer collapse causes emergency road closures in downtown Louisville

+ Common, filthy food habits linked to high levels of bacteria

The rally's sponsors sent a letter to Governor Matt Bevin urging him to support the removal. If nothing happens, the NAACP is planning their next step.

"I think legislation will be introduced and we will observe and look at other remedies," NAACP State Conference Chair Raoul Cunningham said. "We need to look at some state statutes. And we are going to see what we have to do and what we can do."

Governor Bevin did not return a request to his press secretary for comment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.