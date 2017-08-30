Residents are asked to collect storm data in Paducah, KY

The weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 30 shows that Paducah, Kentucky could get three or more inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday night.

This comes from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey. The amount of rain depends upon how far north the storm moves. The Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan project team is requesting that residents continue to collect and submit data regarding storm water on their property.

“This rain event provides a golden opportunity for residents to help us collect much needed data for the Master Plan," City Engineer & Public Works Director Rick Murphy said. "The photographs and information submitted by residents will help the study team in the development of solutions designed to mitigate flooding in targeted problem areas.”

“This is a true community effort to identify the problem areas, research possible solutions, and determine the appropriate level of service for the storm water issues,” he added.

Residents are encouraged to provide as much information as possible about this or any previous flooding event that has affected their business or home. Photos showing the extent of flooding, date of the rain event, and the property’s address are extremely useful for the study effort. Photos and firsthand accounts can be submitted through email atstormwateranddrainage@paducahky.gov.

