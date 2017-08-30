Crews called to house fire in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews called to house fire in Henderson

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of 13th Street in Henderson.

Our crew said the fire was out by the time we had arrived.

There's no word what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly