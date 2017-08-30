UK president discusses changing workforce

UK officials say they're preparing their students to keep up with changing workforce demands. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American workforce is changing and Dr. Eli Capilouto says the University of Kentucky is keeping up.

UK is making it its mission to be the university for Kentucky, Capilouto told us.

He said the university is creating students who are prepared for a new kind of workforce, one that no longer has employees spending decades with one company.

"You're going to have to invent, create, recreate your job more than once in your lifetime," Dr. Capilouto said.

At the University of Kentucky, Capilouto said that looks like stacking majors and creating a specified education plan for individual students.

"Having a talented workforce, having a unique opportunity, when you put these two together [you get] higher paying jobs, higher taxes," Capilouto explained.

It is a lesson UK is trying to make as affordable as possible for their more than 30,000 students. Dr. Capilouto said 85% of UK students will come in with a scholarship or grant. And half of graduates leave with zero student debt. To the other half, Capilouto said, a college degree is still worth it.

"You're going to make a million dollars more with a college degree than you would if you just had a high school degree, over your lifetime," Capilouto said.

