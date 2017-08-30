LMPD responds to report of 1 person shot near UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a shooting near the University of Louisville campus.

The call of the shooting came in around 6:53 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officials arrived to the scene at 2501 S 4th Street, they found a male gunshot wound victim, according to police.

The victim was transported to UofL hospital with serious injuries. It is currently unclear if the injuries are life-threatening.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.