Harvey remnants wash out Friday night football games

Friday night football is now officially a wash-out in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties. (Source: Schwarz-Johann/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday night football is now officially a wash-out in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties.

All public high school teams will kick off Thursday night to avoid heavy rains predicted Friday.

Forecasts show the possibility of 5 inches of rain or more in some parts of WAVE Country as remnants of Harvey move north.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

County officials moved the games to Thursday, ahead of the deluge, out of caution.

The sudden decision sparked a frenzy of activity for athletic directors. Buses need to be ready, teams of officials need to be scheduled and the fields need to be prepared.

"It's just a mad scramble to try and get everything worked out," Ryan Bringhurst, Central High School Athletic Director said.

The scheduling change involves 12 JCPS games and 19 county schools.

>> LIST: High school football games moving to avoid the rain

Typical Friday night crowds range from 500 to 1,200 people, according to JCPS officials.

"It's a rare circumstance. I understand, I'm a parent," JCPS Athletic Director Jerry Wyman said. "I don't want my schedule to be changed every time you turn around. So we try to limit that as much as we can but this was just one of those circumstances. The school staff and principals and athletic directors thought this was the best route to go."

Private school games are also affected. St. Xavier and Trinity high schools rescheduled their Friday night games for Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.