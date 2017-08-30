Indians sweep Yankees, who stagger into Red Sox series

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion rounds the bases after hitting a home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve, left, during the fifth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Aug. 30, ...

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). New York Yankees pinch hitter Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during the ninth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Cleveland Indians pitcher Cody Allen, right, celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the New York Yankees 2-1 in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in...

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, celebrates with right fielder Jay Bruce after the Indians defeated the New York Yankees 2-1 in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Yankee S...

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes, right, celebrates with Yandy Diaz after Gomes hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, ...

By RONALD BLUMAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Trevor Bauer and Ryan Merritt shut down the Yankees' offense, leading the Cleveland Indians to a doubleheader sweep that damaged New York's chances to win the AL East.

Bauer won his career-best seventh straight decision, Jose Ramirez tied his big league high with four hits and the Indians took advantage of Gary Sanchez's passed ball in a two-run first inning that stood up for a 2-1 win in Wednesday's opener.

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in a four-run first inning against rookie Jordan Montgomery in the second game, and Edwin Encarnacion, Yan Gomes and Francisco Lindor added home runs in a 9-4 blowout that completed a three-game series sweep and extended the Indians' winning streak to seven games.

Defending AL champion Cleveland has won 16 of 20, opening a 7 1/2-game lead over second-place Minnesota in the AL Central and moving a season-high 20 games over .500 at 76-56.

