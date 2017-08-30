Archdiocese of Louisville offices opening at new location soon

The new building is located on Poplar Level Road. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Archdiocese of Louisville is just days away from moving into their new building.

Wednesday was the last day at the Chancery on College Street.

The new building is at the site of the old Holy Family School on Poplar Level Road. It will have 52 offices and several meeting rooms.

The Archdiocese of Louisville said their offices will officially be at the Poplar Level location on September 5.

