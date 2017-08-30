KY Humane Society to take in Harvey animals

The Kentucky Humane Society currently has plenty of adorable, adoptable pets. Click through the slideshow in this story to see them. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society plans to send staff members to Houston to help the animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The disaster team is expected to leave in early September.

In Kentucky, the Humane Society has offered to take in as many as 70 displaced animals.

They are still waiting on affected shelters to assess the damage.

We will let you know if and when any Harvey animals become available for adoption.

