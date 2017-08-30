Salvation Army sending second Kentucky team to Texas for flood relief

The group of 10 is set to help with mass feedings and offer emotional support. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another group from the Louisville area Salvation Army will take off Thursday morning to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

The group of ten is being deployed to Beaumont and Port Arthur. Once there, they'll help with mass feedings - sending food trucks on the streets to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The group will also offer emotional support to flood victims.

"When they see the Salvation Army, they know we're there to help feed them, if there's a shelter we're there to shelter them," Major Roy Williams, Commander for the Louisville area Salvation Army, said. "But there's a lot of people who just want somebody, want a shoulder to cry on for a few minutes, want to just tell somebody what they lost, how they lost it."

This will be the second Salvation Army team from Kentucky to deploy to Texas.

You can help the Salvation Army with flood relief efforts here.

