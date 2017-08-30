Bellarmine basketball to help Harvey relief efforts

Most of the damage with Harvey has been intense, widespread flooding. (Source: KJAC/NBC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bellarmine men's and women's basketball programs are helping with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The cause is personal for Taylor Hunter, a Bellarmine sophomore who grew up in the Houston suburb of Cypress, Texas.

Her family was in Louisville dropping Taylor off for school when Harvey hit, so they missed most of the storm.

They finally arrived in Cypress Wednesday to find their home in pretty good shape. A window was broken, and part of a fence knocked over, but there was no flood damage.

Taylor says it is hard watching all the news coverage and seeing people who were not so lucky.

“You never want to see the place you grew up get destroyed. And the people that I've been around my whole life, my friends and family going through something like this," Taylor said. "It's definitely hard being here and not being with my family in a time like this."

Bellarmine is also one of several schools responding to a plea from University of Houston men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.

He is asking teams across the nation to send t-shirts and shoes for hurricane victims.

Those wishing to donate can drop off items in Knights Hall lobby on Thursday, Aug. 31. Friday, Bellarmine will send whatever they collect, along with shirts and shoes from the team, to Houston.

