Montero takes 1-hitter into 9th, Mets beat Reds 2-0

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Rafael Montero took a one-hitter into the ninth inning Wednesday night, and the New York Mets held on for a 2-0 victory that extended their dominance over the Cincinnati Reds.

Montero (3-9) allowed only Joey Votto's single through the first eight innings. The Reds loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two hits and an intentional walk to Votto. A.J. Ramos fanned Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett for his 26th save in 28 chances.

Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores and Kevin Plawecki doubled in the first inning for a 2-0 lead against Homer Bailey (4-7), setting up the Mets' 12th victory in their last 15 games at Great American Ball Park.

The Mets had won 14 straight against the Reds overall since 2014, a streak snapped by Cincinnati's 14-4 win Tuesday night.

