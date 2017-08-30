Accused LMPD officer disqualified as officer in Florida

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer is in the middle of an investigation. Six women have now come forward claiming Pablo Cano raped them. Three have filed lawsuits.

"She wanted me to call the police and I said, he is the police," one of the alleged victims told us Wednesday.

She claims she trusted him because he was an officer. Until she says, Cano forced himself on her.

Since the allegations first surfaced, we have been digging.

Our previous investigation revealed Cano failed his final evaluation with LMPD and had to go through additional training before getting the seal of approval.

And now we have discovered other departments passed on Cano when he applied, after the alleged rapes occurred.

According to records we dug up in Florida, Cano was disqualified from employment by Davie Police in March of 2017, while he was already an officer with LMPD.

The Miami Dade Police Department told us he was not considered "due to unfavorable personal information obtained as a result of Cano's background investigation to include traffic history." That application was also in 2017.

Miami Dade would not comment further about what was found during that background search, though we did confirm Cano does not have a criminal record.

Meanwhile, the attorney representing the alleged victims is suing LMPD.

"I just want him off the streets so he doesn't hurt anyone else," one of the women told us.

An LMPD spokesperson told us there is an ongoing investigation and they cannot comment.

Cano's attorney has maintained his client's innocence.

Cano has not been criminally charged.

He is currently on administrative duty during the Personal Integrity Unit investigation.

