Louisville Fire Dept on 'stand-by' for Harvey relief efforts

14 Louisville Fire Department water rescue team members are on stand-by to help with relief efforts in Houston. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department has no idea what lies ahead.

"Leaving behind two kids, a wife, so told them bye and we'll see them when we get back," Captain Tony Downes said.

However, when he'll be back is unclear for Captain Downes. It is also unclear when or if he will be leaving.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

"By the time you get the call, it's not the time to start getting ready for that," Captain Salvador Melendez said.

14 water rescue team members are on stand-by to help with relief efforts in Houston, as now Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause catastrophic flooding in parts of the city.

"There is no doubt that if the roles were reversed, other cities around us would not hesitate to give that helping hand," Captain Melendez said.

Every person potentially traveling to Houston volunteered to make the trip.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KY Humane Society to take in Harvey animals

+ Salvation Army sending second Kentucky team to Texas for flood relief

+ Harvey remnants wash out Friday night football games

"Hopefully we're going down for swift water and high water dive rescue, or whatever we need to do," Captain Downes said.

If the department gets the go ahead from emergency management officials in Texas, they'll be bringing three boats and lots of equipment.

However, some of their team, and gear will stay behind.

"We have enough personnel to make this deployment, this assignment, and yet still cover our city the way we normally would," Captain Melendez said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.