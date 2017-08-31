Body of female homicide victim identified after 27 years

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say they've identified a woman whose body was found outside an Ohio gas station 27 years ago and have reopened the investigation into her homicide.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says the woman now identified as Patrice Corley was 29 when she died. Her body was found April 19, 1990, outside a gas station in the central Ohio county. The autopsy found she died from blunt force trauma after being struck in the head.

Thorp says the woman's DNA was later placed into a national database. He say Corley's family filed a missing person report with police in Louisville, Kentucky, in October 2016 and later submitted DNA that eventually led to the identification.

Sheriff's detectives are now working with Louisville police on the investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.