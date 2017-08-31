Trout, Pujols, Pennington rally Angels to 10-8 win over A's

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Parker Bridwell throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Kendall Graveman throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Kendall Graveman follows through during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, celebrates his home run with Albert Pujols during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Cliff Pennington is doused with liquid by Ben Revere following the team's 10-8 win against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Pennington hit his first caree...

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZAssociated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout went 4 for 4 with a homer and scored four times in his return to the lineup, Albert Pujols homered twice and Cliff Pennington hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Pujols drove in four runs and scored three. Trout had a triple and two singles for the Angels, who erased a five-run deficit and won their third straight. They remained a game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Trout snapped an 0-for-17 slump that marked the second-longest hitless skid of his career. He missed the previous two games as a precaution with a stiff neck after crashing into the outfield wall Sunday trying to make a catch.

Matt Olson and Bruce Maxwell homered as Oakland scored a season-high eight runs in the fourth to build an 8-3 lead. But the Angels scored two in the fifth and five in the seventh, capped by Pennington's first career slam.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.