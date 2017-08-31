Texas ban on 'sanctuary cities' temporarily blocked by judge

Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>