Injury crash shuts down portion of I-64 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An injury crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.

The crash was reported on I-64 West at the 4.8 mile marker, in Spaghetti Junction, around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Traffic is being diverted to the Mellwood Road exit.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

