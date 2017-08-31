Man accused of raping, murdering KY girl to appear in court - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of raping, murdering KY girl to appear in court

Timothy Madden (Source: Barren County Jail) Timothy Madden (Source: Barren County Jail)
Gabbi Doolin was killed in November 2015. (WSMV) Gabbi Doolin was killed in November 2015. (WSMV)
The man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old Kentucky girl is expected to be in court Thursday.

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and first-degree murder.

The victim, Gabbi Doolin, was at a football game with her parents in November 2015 when she disappeared. Her body was found 25 minutes later in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School.

Kentucky State Police arrested Madden nearly a week later.

Since his arrest, Madden has maintained his innocence, but investigators say DNA linked him to the death.

Madden reportedly went to high school with Gabbi's father. His children were involved in cheerleading and football with Gabbi and her siblings.

News 4 will be at the hearing and will keep you updated on any developments.

