Residents find alligator in backyard pool

LITHIA, Fla. (AP) - Some Florida residents woke up to an uninvited, scaly guest in their backyard swimming pool: a 7- to 8-foot-long (2-meter-long) alligator.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Lithia home Wednesday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the submerged alligator on Twitter, adding that the "apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting."
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trappers arrived a short time later and captured the large reptile.
No injuries were reported.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
