Woman posts picture of premature baby born in amniotic sac

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh woman gave birth to her premature son in a vehicle on the way to the hospital - with the baby still in its amniotic sac.

Raelin Scurry posted an Instagram photo of the newborn taken on the way to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Aug. 5.

Scurry tells KDKA-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2wK7BLJ ) she had the boy's father, Ean Vanstory, drive her to the hospital while she dialed 911. The boy, called E.J., is named for his father.

Scurry works in medical research and knew the baby would be safe in the sac. When the baby didn't move at first, she poked at his face - careful not to break the sac - and was relieved when E.J. raised his hands and feet toward his head.

He was born at 29 weeks' gestation, and is doing well.

___

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.