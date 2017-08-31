Man charged in shooting at UofL affiliated apartment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who called 911 and told operators he “killed someone who tried to rob him” is facing multiple charges.

Louisville Metro police were called to The Arch apartments, a University of Louisville affiliated complex at 2501 South Fourth Street, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

Detectives determined Morrell Artis, 22, was involved in a drug deal with two men when an altercation started and one of the men was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.



Officers found marijuana, scales and a handgun inside the apartment.

Artis was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault and trafficking in marijuana.

UofL police said they have two people in custody and that everyone involved, including the victim, is not a student at the university.

