WATCH LIVE @ 11:45 am: Louisville Overdose Awareness Day rally

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: A rally for awareness is being held about one of the Louisville Metro areas most devastating problems. Congressman John Yarmuth, Attorney General Andy Beshear and Louisville Metro Council President David Yates are among those who will speak at the Overdose Awareness Day rally at Jefferson Square. The purpose of the rally is to call on Congress and the Trump administration to provide more funding to fight opioid addiction. The speakers will take the podium starting at 11:45 a.m. and you can the rally and hear their comments on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking the appropriate link:

