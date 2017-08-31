Cricket ground evacuated after arrow fired on field of play

LONDON (AP) - An arrow has been fired onto the field of play at The Oval cricket stadium during an English league match, forcing the ground to be evacuated and play to be suspended.
London's Metropolitan Police said there are no reported injuries, no arrests, and that officers are on the scene.
The police force said in a statement they are making enquiries and "retain an open mind as to motive."
Spectators watching Surrey play Middlesex at the south London venue were urged to take cover after the projectile - which Middlesex described as a "crossbow bolt" on its Twitter feed - landed on the square.
Surrey cricketer Stuart Meaker tweeted: "Well...we have just officially gone off the field because a metal tipped arrow just landed on the pitch!!"
Police said there was a "controlled evacuation."
