Suspect in custody, Daviess Co. school lockdowns lifted

A suspect is in custody in Daviess County, after an incident that caused three schools to be placed on lockdown.

Deputies say Billy Jack Bowles of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested behind the Dollar General shortly after noon Thursday.

Deputies say Bowles was hitch hiking, and a driver picked him up in Whitesville.

They say the driver agreed to take him across town, but Bowles wanted a ride to Louisville.

When the driver refused, deputies say Bowles pulled out a machete.

When passersby stopped to help, they say Bowles took off running and went inside the Dollar General store.

Workers say he ran outside when he heard the sirens.

Daviess Co deputies: man with machete has been caught. Was behind fence behind Dollar General in Whitesville pic.twitter.com/EgRq3rwPD6 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) August 31, 2017

The lockdowns at Whitesville Elementary, St. Mary’s Of The Woods, and Whitesville Trinity have all been lifted.

I'm out with Troopers and Deputies right now as they search for the machete along HWY 54 pic.twitter.com/OXvMH1RHbt — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) August 31, 2017

