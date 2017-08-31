Suspect in custody, Daviess Co. school lockdowns lifted - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in custody, Daviess Co. school lockdowns lifted

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Billy Jack Bowles (WFIE) Billy Jack Bowles (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A suspect is in custody in Daviess County, after an incident that caused three schools to be placed on lockdown.

Deputies say Billy Jack Bowles of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested behind the Dollar General shortly after noon Thursday.

Deputies say Bowles was hitch hiking, and a driver picked him up in Whitesville.

They say the driver agreed to take him across town, but Bowles wanted a ride to Louisville.

When the driver refused, deputies say Bowles pulled out a machete.

When passersby stopped to help, they say Bowles took off running and went inside the Dollar General store.

Workers say he ran outside when he heard the sirens. 

The lockdowns at Whitesville Elementary,  St. Mary’s Of The Woods, and Whitesville Trinity have all been lifted.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly