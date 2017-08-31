Louisville Salvation Army members leave for Texas, will arrive by nightfall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While many families in Texas continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, The Salvation Army in Louisville have left to provide a helping hand.



In the fastest response the Kentucky-Tennessee Region Salvation Army has made to a hurricane aftermath, a group of four left downtown Louisville at 6 a.m. Thursday for the Texas border. With one van packed down, the group is convinced most of the planning will have to be made once they arrive.



"You're never ready for it and you never want it," Salvation Army Major Roy Williams said.



Williams is preparing for the worst, with more than one mission in mind.



"Our first mission will be to get in there and find people who need something to eat," Williams explained. "If the water is off, we will get some water to those people and get them hydrated," he added.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville Fire Dept on 'stand-by' for Harvey relief efforts

+ Bellarmine basketball to help Harvey relief efforts

+ Common, filthy food habits linked to high levels of bacteria

The group will drive 14 hours, straight through, to meet ten others from the Kentucky-Tennessee Region who left on Monday.



"We're meeting in Lake Charles tonight (Thursday)," Williams said. "Our team will get together and formulate a plan tomorrow (Friday) morning to meet at the Beaumont and start doing the work that needs to be done," he added.



The Kentucky-Tennessee region helped with Hurricane Katrina aftermath in 2005, arriving several weeks after Katrina made landfall.



"The important thing to know is that it's the people who enable us," Major Jim Edmonds. "It's the community who continue to enable us to do the things that we do," he added.



Right now, the greatest need is still monetary donations.



"What we need from Louisville is prayer," Williams said. "Please lift all the people up there and all the responders going down there," he added.



The Salvation Army is accepting direct donations to be used for Hurricane Harvey relief. To donate, click here.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.