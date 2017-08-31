Man convicted of using false name at jail to avoid prison

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say Robert Mason was a trusted and model prisoner the six times he was booked into Ohio's Zanesville City Jail starting in 2014.
But it wasn't Robert Mason who served those 150-plus days for various misdemeanors. It was Troy Mason, a homeless man who used his brother's name to avoid returning to prison for a parole violation on a felony burglary conviction.
A Muskingum County jury on Wednesday found the 50-year-old Mason guilty of forgery and tampering with records, felony convictions that could result in more prison time.
Prosecutors say the Zanesville jail's fingerprint machine was broken the first time he was booked as Robert Mason, and he became a familiar figure afterward. He continued the charade until his parole officer unmasked him last year.
Mason's attorney declined to comment Thursday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
