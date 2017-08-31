ISP trooper resigns before arrest on sexual misconduct charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of sexual battery involving a minor resigned from his law enforcement position just before his arrest.

Jack R. Hewitt, 54, of Greensburg, Indiana, was a member of the Indiana State Police. He had been a trooper since December 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Versailles post in Ripley County.

The investigation began August 9 after the allegations were made by another law enforcement officer. Hewitt was immediately placed on paid leave during the criminal investigation. He resigned from the department on August 24 after an ISP investigation alleged that he engaged in sexual battery and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Hewitt was arrested without incident by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office after the results of the investigation were presented to the Decatur County Prosecutor.

