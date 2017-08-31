Gennett drives in 3, Reds beat Mets 7-2 to take series

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Scooter Gennett drove in three runs with a homer and a double off Jacob deGrom, and the Reds ended the New York Mets' domination in Cincinnati with a 7-2 victory on Thursday.

The Reds took two of three for a rare series win.

Joey Votto added a solo shot in the seventh. After rounding the bases, Votto gave a bat and jersey to a 6-year-old boy he knows through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The boy sat next to the dugout and wore a shirt that said: "BE KIND."

Gennett hit a two-run homer in the second inning and doubled home a run in the fifth off deGrom (14-8), who was trying to become a 15-game winner for the first time in his career. Shortstop Jose Reyes' throwing error let in another run.

Robert Stephenson (3-4) won his third straight start by allowing two runs and five hits in six innings.

