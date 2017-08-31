Paducah woman arrested after allegedly firing a gun out her window

A woman from Paducah faces charges for allegedly firing a pistol out of her apartment window.

Officers responded to the area of Terre Mont Drive in the Lone Oak area around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 after someone called to report a woman was firing a gun out of her window.

Investigators learned that Kimberly A. Edwards, 54, fired the .40 caliber pistol from a second story window which is very close to other homes.

Deputies took the gun Edwards is accused of firing.

She was taken into custody on a charge of wanton endangerment 1st degree.

