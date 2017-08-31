3 injured in McCracken Co., KY crash

On Thursday, August 31, a three vehicle injury crash sent three people to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 9800 block of Blandville Road for the crash.

Twenty-year-old Peyton Carter of Wickliffe, KY was driving a 2004 Pontiac passenger car.

Carter was stopped in traffic at the base of a hill due to a truck picking up trash.

Forty-one-year-old Ronnie Bridges of Owensboro, Ky. in his 2013 Mercedes Benz was also traffic in traffic behind Carter.

Forty-four-year-old Gloria McNeil was driving her 2000 Honda topped a hill and had limited visibility where traffic was stopped.

Deputies say McNeil then hit Bridges in the rear and then Bridges struck Carter in the rear also.

All three vehicles had to be removed from the roadway and it delayed Blandville Road for an hour.

All three drivers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

