Former Louisville basketball coach hospitalized in Alaska

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The wife of former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum says he is hospitalized in Alaska after suffering what doctors suspect was a mild stroke.

WFPL-FM host Susan Sweeney Crum told the Louisville station her husband became ill while fishing and was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.

She says the 80-year-old Hall of Fame coach's condition has improved and he could be released from the hospital as early as this weekend. The station reports doctors believe he may have had a mild stroke Wednesday.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. He retired from coaching in 2001 after a 30-year career at Louisville and two national championships. He stayed active at the university as a fundraiser and still manages a scholarship foundation that bears his name.

