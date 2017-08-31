Former UofL coach Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska

Former UofL basketball coach Denny Crum was hospitalized Wednesday due to what doctors believe was a mild stroke, Susan Sweeny Crum confirmed. (Source: UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL basketball coach Denny Crum was hospitalized Wednesday due to what doctors believe was a mild stroke, Susan Sweeny Crum confirmed.

Susan Crum said her husband fell ill while fishing, and was air-lifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Coach Crum is undergoing tests, and is said to be doing well. He could be released as early as this weekend.

During his 31 years with the Cardinals, Denny Crum led the team to two national championships, in 1980 and 1986.

Susan Crum originally reported the incident to local radio station WFPL, and confirmed the information used in this report via text.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.