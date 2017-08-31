JCPS: Early Childhood transportation canceled for Friday due to rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS will not offer transportation for Early Childhood on Sept. 1.

The cancellation is due to the expected forecast and timing of dismissal, according to JCPS.

Early childhood classrooms will be open, but parents will need to provide all transportation.

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey are expected to make their way to Louisville on Friday, prompting Flash Flood warnings and other concerns.

