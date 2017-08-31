Bellarmine adds Delaware transfer

Knights add DI transfer Corbett for 2017-18 season 8/31/2017 | Men's Basketball LOUISVILLE, Ky.-Bellarmine University Head Men's Basketball Coach Scott Davenport announced today the signing of Division I transfer Chivarsky Corbett.



A 6-7 guard/forward, Corbett is immediately eligible to play for the Knights, and he will have two years of eligibility. Corbett completed his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Delaware, where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 62 games, which included 20 starts.



Corbett is a native of Tampa, Florida and a graduate of Tampa Catholic High School. He was named as a second team All-State 4A selection following his senior year after averaging 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.



At Delaware, Corbett earned a spot on the Colonial Athletic Conference's All-Rookie Team after the 2014-15 season. He also was an honorable mention selection to the preseason All-CAA team last season, after missing all but four games of the 2015-16 year due to an ACL injury. (He was awarded a medical redshirt for that season.)



"Chivarsky Corbett is a very polished individual on and off the court," said Davenport. "Experience is a great teacher, and he has a wealth of experience.



"We welcome C.C., and we are very eager to coach him. He will graduate in two years, so joining our program is a win/win," Davenport added.



Corbett said he was grateful for the opportunity the University gave him, but just felt he needed to make a change and go in a new direction.



"I will always be thankful to Delaware," Corbett said, "but I needed a place where I could go and play right away and also win and have fun playing the game I've always loved. So when my high school coach said he knew the coach here at Bellarmine, I looked them up and felt it would be a great fit. I watched some (Bellarmine) games on synergy, and I loved the unselfish of the guys. I really am looking forward to coming in helping anyway I can and helping this team reach their goal of winning championships."



Corbett joins a Knights team that is coming off a 32-4 season and its fourth Final Four appearance in the last seven years. The 2017 Knights won both the regular season and championship tournament crowns in the highly competitive Great Lakes Valley Conference.



****



Bellarmine also announced on Thursday two additional roster changes. Sophomore Alex Cook will not compete in the fall semester stemming from academic issues last spring, and incoming freshman Sean McNeil has left the program.



"I failed to meet the expectations in one of my classes," Cook said. "I will graduate from Bellarmine on time, and I will be back with my basketball family as soon as possible."



Cook is expected to rejoin the team in mid-December.



COACH DAVENPORT STATEMENT ON ALEX COOK:



"I am very proud of Alex Cook! He is a tremendous young man on and off the court-a super son, grandson, brother and teammate. He made a mistake and like all successful individuals, he has made great strides to move forward on the court and in the classroom. Alex will be a much stronger individual by learning from this setback. I am very impressed and fortunate to coach Alex Cook."



COACH DAVENPORT STATEMENT ON SEAN McNEIL LEAVING PROGRAM:



"Sean McNeil has chosen not to play basketball. It was his choice and I support him in making a very difficult decision."