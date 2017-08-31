Jeffersonville celebrates Kroger groundbreaking and restaurants, retail to come

The groundbreaking of a brand new Kroger Marketplace has many looking forward to what’s next for East Jeffersonville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The groundbreaking of a brand new Kroger Marketplace has many looking forward to what’s next for East Jeffersonville. A movie theater, restaurants and retail are all planned for around the 265 interchange.

Mayor Mike Moore said in the last five years, they’ve added 6000 new jobs and 5000 new people have moved in. He said these are numbers that lead to a ripple effect.

The Jeffersonville High School Band took part in the celebration of 70 acres of open land Thursday.

“All of sudden, a big, vast land has become now a retail hub,” Moore said.

City leaders joined Nicklies Development to break ground on Jeffersonville Commons. A $23-million Kroger Marketplace will be the anchor.

“We really see this as an upscale community,” Nicklies said. “We believe Kroger sets that pace. We’ll have a coffee shop in here we know for sure. We’ll have a sit-down restaurant and we’re talking to a microbrewery for part of the space here.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man killed in southern IN crash identified

+ Police: Man shot while cleaning out trunk

+ Body discovered in debris following pursuit, fiery crash

All around the 265 interchange and roundabout land is prepped. A movie theater is planned for one corner, a Baptist Health medical facility for another.

“You’re going to see a lot of new restaurants, you’re going to see some new banks, you’re going to see some retail space,” Moore said.

For developer David Nicklies, East Tenth Street was a no-brainer. After the Lewis and Clark Bridge opened up, he knew it was time to get busy.

“It was a long time coming and River Ridge has a lot of land for jobs, so it has kind of opened a new gateway to Jeffersonville,” Nicklies said.

While the cones and construction may cause some headaches for residents, Lorraine Hodgin is looking forward.

“Well in a roundabout way it’s going to be good,” Hodgin said. “It’s hard to see, and some of it doesn’t make any sense at all, but I’m trying to remain objective.”

Moore asks for community’s patience as this river city continues to grow and thrive.

“We’re paying close attention to the quality of life issues,” Moore said. “We’ve got a great school system here. If you’re a family or a business looking to relocate, Jeffersonville is a place you definitely want to take a look at.”

Kroger Marketplace will replace the current Kroger about a mile up the road. No word on what will move into that space. The grocery and retail store should be open in less than a year

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.