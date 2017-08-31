Man charged with 4th indecent exposure offense

Bobby Vertrees, 51, appeared before a judge on an indecent exposure charge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who faces charges for indecent exposure at a gas station was in court Thursday.

Bobby Vertrees, 51, was identified by a victim in a photo pack.

The victim told police Vertrees exposed his privates to her while she was sitting in her car at a gas station in January.

She said Vertrees was parked next to her, when he walked around to her driver-side window and flashed her while touching himself, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect.

This is not the first time Vertrees has faced such charges. He was found guilty of indecent exposure in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Thursday a judge denied releasing him on home incarceration, calling him a danger to the public.

Vertrees is being held on a $1,000 cash bond. Indecent exposure is a felony.

He has requested a public defender.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.