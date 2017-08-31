Social media sharing helps track down stolen truck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Social media sharing helped police locate a stolen truck and charge two people with the crime.

Shively Police caught up with Austin Biszmaier, 19, along with a juvenile girl on Tuesday.

Biszmaier was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and not having a moped license. The juvenile was also cited for the crime and released to her parents.

Police say the girl admitted to stealing the truck a few days prior.

A photo of the red truck was posted to Facebook on Monday and shared over a thousand times. Facebook users began posting sightings of the truck in Fairdale, on Crums Lane, on Farnsley Road and all over southwest Louisville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged with 4th indecent exposure offense

+ Man charged in shooting at apartment complex near UofL campus

+ Former UofL coach Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska

Shively Police Department Lt. Colonel Josh Myer said a citizen called the police after recognizing the truck from the photo.

Police were ultimately able to catch up with the suspects on Dixie Highway and Garrs Lane on Tuesday.

Biszmaier is due in court Sept. 9 to face his felony charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.