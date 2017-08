Sewer collapse causes heavy traffic, concern before potentially heavy rains

The roads will be closed indefinitely until repairs are made. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The street closures created quite a problem for downtown traffic Thursday, especially on Main Street east of Slugger Field. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are 150 at-risk areas that Louisville's Metro Sewer District (MSD) inspects before heavy rain falls.

A major pipe under Main Street, which broke on Wednesday, is now another area for crews to keep an eye on. The 8-and-a-half foot pipe carries a third of Jefferson County's sewage.

MSD cannot start working on the collapsed pipe until after the rain moves through that is heading our way thanks to the remnants of Harvey.

The collapsed sewer caused MSD to close Main Street from Clay to South Jackson Street to keep commuters safe. Hancock Street is also closed for several blocks.

"Cars were not moving and they were just lined down the block," Sarah Burgess said.

Burgess works at Quills in the 800 block of Main Street, just before the road closure. She says the coffee shop was slammed with customers Thursday morning.

"The store was filled with groups of people that maybe intended to head in a different direction but just got stuck," Burgess said. "So they decided to have breakfast coffee here."

During heavy rainfalls, the pipe will carry 150 million gallons of sewage and rainwater.

Burgess fears the forecasted rain.

"It will probably just be worse," she said.

MSD says infrastructure is an issue that does not mix well with more than two inches of rain within a 24 hour period.

"These are critical assets and when you need them they have to work. And when they fail, they cause catastrophic issues within the community," Tony Parrott said.

Parrott, the Executive Director of MSD, says there are two to three sewer cave ins a week. They ask the public to report any blocked sewers to help them inspect potential issues.

"Our systems are crumbling below our feet and under our streets," Parrott said.

He says it will cost half a million dollars just to repair the pipe at Main and Hancock.

Work will begin Monday and take several weeks.

The roads will be closed to traffic until MSD completes the repairs.

