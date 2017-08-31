Get you know your 2017 UofL Football Opponent: Week 1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On November 3, 2012, Purdue lost 34-9 at home to Penn State to drop to 3-6 on the year, needing to win its last three games to become bowl-eligible. The Boilermakers did just that, defeating Iowa and Illinois on the road and Indiana at home to reach 6-6 and earn a bid to the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The three-game win streak to end the year wasn’t enough to save Head Coach Danny Hope, as he was fired prior to the bowl game. Purdue lost 58-14 to Oklahoma State in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Purdue then hired Kent State Head Coach Darrell Hazell to right the ship, but he went 9-33 over three and a half seasons, before being fired midway through the 2016 season. After Hazell’s firing, Purdue finished the year 0-6. Overall, since that three-game win streak to become bowl eligible in 2012, Purdue has gone 9-40 with not a lot of bright spots.

Enter new Head Coach Jeff Brohm. After three successful seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky, Purdue decided to go with the offensive approach this time around. Brohm has many Louisville ties, being the Louisville Offensive Coordinator at the end of Steve Kragthorpe’s tenure, as well as his younger brother Brian being the quarterback of the 2006 Orange Bowl champion Louisville.

2016 in Review

As has been the case since 2013, there were not a lot of bright spots in 2016 for Purdue. After a 3-2 start, which saw wins over FCS’s Eastern Kentucky, a 5-7 Nevada team and fellow Big 10 cellar dweller Illinois, Purdue lost its last seven games, six by double digits. Only the season finale against Indiana was a close contest. While the pass game led by David Blough was not terrible, the run game was among the worst in the nation. The offense also turned the ball over, ending the year with a -17 turnover margin, second worst in FBS. The run defense was just as troublesome, allowing many big plays. The pass defense was not much better. The lone bright spot was the punting game. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Sophomore Punter Joe Schopper averaged 40.7 yards per punt and out of his 56 punts, 19 (34%) landed inside the 20-yard line.

Offense

Quarterback

In 2016, honorable mention All-Big Ten quarterback David Blough was serviceable, and showed some signs of promise despite the rest of the offense’s shortcomings. He finished the year completing 57% of his passes for 3,352 yards, 25 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Now a junior, he gets two years to develop under Brohm, who knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. While Blough is primarily a pocket passer, he did run the ball 52 times for 206 yards last season.

Rushing

The Boilermakers return the top four rushers from last season’s team. That may or may not be a good thing, considering how poor the rushing attack was last year. Not included in that top four is junior running back D.J. Knox, who ran for 409 yards on 108 carries in 2015. Knox missed the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury. The top rusher from last year, junior Markell Jones, was only able to produce 616 yards on 154 carries for an average of four yards per carry. Sophomore Brian Lankford-Johnson was a bit more explosive, averaging 6.54 yards per carry, but only ran 48 times for 314 yards.

Receiving

While the passing game was the relative strength of the offense last year, David Blough will have his work cut out for him this year finding new targets. The top three receivers from last year and four of the top five are all gone. The top returning receivers from last year in terms of yardage are tight end Cole Herdman (45 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns) and running back Markell Jones. Meaning, the top returning wide receiver is senior Gregory Phillips, who caught only 17 passes for 172 yards and no touchdowns last year. This will be a very green receiving corps that Blough and Brohm will have to work with. The Boilermakers do add Notre Dame transfer Corey Holmes, but he only caught 11 passes for 96 yards for the Irish in 2015. On the upside, Brohm got a lot of use out of his tight ends at Western Kentucky, which should bode well for Herdman.

Offensive Line

The receiving corps isn’t the only inexperienced unit Jeff Brohm will work with in 2017. Their three most experienced lineman from 2016 are gone. The two starters who return are junior center Kirk Barron and sophomore Right Tackle Matt McCann, who combined for 22 starts in 2016. However, sophomore left guard Michael Mendez started three games a year ago, and senior left tackle Jalen Neal started two games. So, there is some starting experience to work with. While the offensive line was not able to create many holes for the run game, they did do a good job protecting QB David Blough, who was only sacked 28 times all year, or 5.1% of his dropbacks.

Defense

Defensive Line

The top tackling defensive lineman from 2016, senior defensive end/tackle Gelen Robinson, is back, along with four of the top six tacklers of last year’s squad. Robinson had 48.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception in 2016. However, one of the losses is honorable mention All Big-Ten defensive linemen Evan Panfil. 304 pound junior defensive tackle Eddy Wilson is back(28.5 tackles, 6 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and senior defensive end Austin Larkin(14 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) also returns. This unit will need to step up in run defense as the unit was completely gashed on the ground a year ago.

Linebacker

Without question, this is the strength of the defense. Last season’s top three tacklers all return, headlined by honorable mention All-Big Ten sophomore linebacker Markus Bailey. In Bailey’s freshman campaign, he had a team-leading 79 tackles (six for loss) and four interceptions. Senior linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Danny Ezechukwu also return, combining for 84.5 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. Depth could be an issue on this unit, as those three linebackers are the only ones on the roster with significant experience. To help that matter, Brohm brought along Western Kentucky senior transfer T.J. McCollum, who had 65 tackles and four tackles for loss for the Hilltoppers in 2016. The first string of this unit, if it can remain healthy, will be the heart of the defense.

Secondary

The secondary may not have the top-line ability and experience the linebacker unit has, but it does have more overall options with meaningful experience. Top tackling safety Leroy Clark is gone, but sophomore free safety Navon Mosley had a solid freshman campaign (42 tackles). Senior cornerback Da’Wan Hunte(team leading six passes defended) also returns. This unit was very light on interceptions last year, only picking off five passes the entire season. The secondary also had 39.3% of the team’s total tackles last season, which was more than the linebackers or defensive line, a symptom of poor run defense.

Special Teams

Junior punter Joe Schopper earned Honorable Mention All-Big 10 honors last year with his punting. Sophomore J.D. Dellinger will handle the place kicking. Dellinger made 10 of 14 field goals last year, and 35 of his 36 PATs. Brian Lankford-Johnson was the primary kick returner last year, while senior Malik Kimbrough also returned kicks and was the primary punt returner.

Outlook

It would be foolish to expect Brohm to work miracles in West Lafayette in his first season. While Brohm was successful in his tenture at Western Kentucky, he inherited a strong, budding program from current Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart and Louisville Head Coach Bobby Petrino. At Purdue, Brohm will have to prove himself as a coach who can build a program from the ground up, instead of taking the baton pass. Therefore 2017 should be seen as a year of laying the foundation.

Purdue does not have enough established pieces it can build around. QB David Blough is a good signal caller under center, and the linebacking unit looks strong, but apart from that there are too many question marks. If Purdue is going to have success in 2017, it will be from newcomers stepping up out of nowhere. To make matters worse, Purdue does not have an easy non-conference schedule to get some earl, confidence-building wins. Opening up with Louisville at a neutral site won’t be easy, while Ohio is expected to contend for a MAC title. A road trip to Missouri concludes the non-conference portion of the slate, and it would not be surprising at all to see Purdue go 0-for-3 in those matchups. Fortunately, Purdue does play in the weaker Big Ten West, and gets Big Ten East bottom feeder Rutgers as one of its crossover matchups.

