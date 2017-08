Ohio murder victim identified as Louisville woman 27 years after death

Corley's body was discovered in Licking County, Ohio behind a truck stop, back in 1990. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Known for decades only as "Jane Doe," a woman murdered and seemingly forgotten in Ohio was recently identified as a former Louisville resident.

Patrice Corley was beaten to death in April of 1990. Her body was discovered in Licking County, Ohio behind a truck stop.

Investigators at the time were unable to identify Corley, and no one from her Louisville family filed a missing person report.

Very little is publicly known about Corley. A single available photograph shows a smiling, dark-haired woman in her 20s, who seemed to vanish 27 years ago.

Her whereabouts might still be a mystery if not for a surprise phone call to LMPD last October.

Corley's sister-in-law had sought help from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) and called LMPD.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Social media sharing helps track down stolen truck

+ MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

+ ISP trooper resigns before arrest on sexual misconduct charges

Detective Ann Hogan is credited with re-opening the cold case, locating Corley's estranged Louisville family and collecting samples for DNA testing.

That led to a positive identification of the Ohio "Jane Doe." LMPD will assist the Licking County Sheriff in the now on-going murder investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.