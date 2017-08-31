Crews respond to apartment fire in New Albany

Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in downtown New Albany. (Source: Carolyn Williams/ WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in downtown New Albany.

Crews responded to a call shortly after 7:00 p.m. of a fire in the 1600 block of Chartres Street, dispatch confirmed.

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time.

New Albany Fire and NAPD are responding.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

