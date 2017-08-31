Utah theater wins 'Deadpool' case over law banning booze

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A U.S. judge on Thursday struck down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during the racy superhero film "Deadpool."
U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said state regulators violated Brewvies' freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theater up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.
Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He argues the law is so vague it would apply to an art gallery offering wine near Michelangelo's "David" and that the state used it to intimidate the theater.
"This is a huge victory for everyone," he said.
Lawmakers and the governor have supported the law in the conservative state where politics are dominated by Mormons whose faith teaches avoidance of alcohol.
The case caught the attention of "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, who donated $5,000 to help pay the theater's legal bills last year.
The state is reviewing the ruling and considering its options, said Dan Burton, a spokesman for the Utah Attorney General's Office.
State attorneys call alcohol and sexual content an "explosive combination." The 2016 complaint against the theater came under a law generally used to ensure strip clubs that serve liquor keep dancers wearing G-strings and pasties. But it also bans serving booze during films featuring nudity or sex scenes.
Utah argued that "Deadpool" violated the law because the movie includes nudity and simulated sex, including a suggestive scene in the film's credits involving a cartoon unicorn.
The judge disagreed.
"Brewvies is not an adult oriented establishment," Nuffer wrote. "Brewvies does not focus on sex. It shows the same movies that other, non-sexually oriented movie theaters show but with alcohol."
Utah's law is similar to an Idaho measure that lawmakers repealed last year when a theater sued after its liquor license was threatened for showing "Fifty Shades of Grey" while serving alcohol.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More >>
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast areaMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast areaMore >>
"Downsizing" has generated jumbo-sized buzz at the Venice Film Festival, where it's screening in the coveted opening-night slotMore >>
"Downsizing" has generated jumbo-sized buzz at the Venice Film Festival, where it's screening in the coveted opening-night slotMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Forecasters are looking at a weather system off the Mexican coast just south of Texas that they say has a one-in-five chance of developing into something tropical in the next five daysMore >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>