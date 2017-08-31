CFB PREVIEW: UK football road trip guide

Here's all you need to know to follow the Cats when they head on the road from Kroger Field this season (Source: UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – Football season is upon us. That means it’s time to retrieve your favorite chili recipe, your love of Budweiser and a hankerin’ for a road trip.

Call your friends and figure out which of these UK away games you want to hit up this year. Here we go:

At Southern Mississippi (Week 1)

Sat., Sept. 2

Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.

118 College Drive

Capacity: 36,000

Series

UK leads 2-1

First meeting in Hattiesburg

Last meeting: 2016 – Southern Mississippi won, 44-35

University of Southern Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Enrollment: 14,554

2016 Record: 7-6 (3rd in C-USA West)

Head Coach: Jay Hopson (2nd year at USM)

Overall coaching record: 39-23

Conference: Conference USA

Colors: Black and gold

Directions from Lexington

Take US 60 West to KY 9002 West

Take 9002 West to I-65 South

Take I-65 South to I-20 West/I-59 South

When I-20 and I-59 split at Meridian, Miss., stay on I-59 South

Take exit 67A to merge onto US 49 South toward Hattiesburg

Turn right toward Northwood Drive

Turn left onto Northwood Drive

Turn right toward Eagle Walk

118 College Drive

Total Driving: 635 miles, approximately nine hours

+ Stadium fun fact: Originally opened in 1932 as Faulkner Field, it was built for free using local unemployed workers during the Great Depression. It is now nicknamed “The Rock.”

Don’t miss

A must-see eatery in Hattiesburg is Cotton Blues. Using locally-sourced ingredients and making everything from scratch is Cotton Blues recipe for success. If you’re not full from their dinner offerings of southern tacos, pecan smoked crispy barbecue chicken or chipotle slow-roasted baby back ribs, try their famous lemon icebox pies or “world’s best” New York Style cheesecakes.

Cotton Blues

6116 Highway 98 W

Hattiesburg, MS 3402

+ Famous Alums: Brett Favre, Jimmy Buffett, Chuck Scarborough

+ No tickets? Watch the game at Endzone, 115 Walnut Street.

At South Carolina (Week 3)

Sat., Sept. 16

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

1125 George Rogers Boulevard

Capacity: 80,250

Series

South Carolina leads 17-10-1

Last meeting in Columbia: Kentucky won in 2015, 26-22

Last meeting: 2016 – Kentucky won, 17-10

University of South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.

Enrollment: 33,772

2016 Record: 6-7 (5th in SEC East)

Head Coach: Will Muschamp (2nd year at USC)

Overall coaching record: 34-28

Conference: SEC East

Colors: Garnet and black

Directions from Lexington

Take I-75 South

Merge onto I-275 South briefly just before you reach Knoxville

Merge onto I-640 East toward Asheville

Take exit 6 for Old Broadway/US-441 toward Broadway

Turn left onto Old Broadway NE

Continue straight onto Tazewell Pike

Turn right to stay on Tazewell Pike

Turn right onto Beverly Road

Turn left onto McCampbell Lane

Turn right onto Shannon Lane Northeast

Make a U-turn

Turn left onto McCampbell Lane

Turn left onto Beverly Road

Merge onto Greenway Drive

Turn right onto Washington Pike

Turn left onto South Mall Road

Continue straight to stay on South Mall Road

Use the middle lane to take the ramp to Asheville

Merge onto I-640 E

Use the left 2 lanes to merge onto I-40 E toward Asheville

Keep right to stay on I-40 East

Enter North Carolina

Keep right at the fork to continue on US-74 East; follow signs for I-26 E/Hendersonville/Spartanburg

Merge onto I-26 E/US-74 E

Keep left at the fork to stay on I-26 E

Enter South Carolina

Keep left at the fork to continue on US-76 E

Continue onto I-126 E/US-76 E

Use the right 2 lanes to take the exit toward Huger St

Continue on US-176 E/US-21 S/US-321 S.

Take S-40-762/Olympia Ave and Bluff Road to George Rogers Boulevard

Continue onto US-176 E/US-21 S/US-321 South

Continue straight onto Huger St

Continue onto Whaley St

Turn right onto Wayne St

Continue onto S-40-762/Olympia Ave

Continue onto Bluff Rd

Turn left onto George Rogers Blvd

+ Stadium fun fact: The stadium sometimes gets so loud that a portion of the upper deck will start to sway. The phenomena dates back to the 1980s, prompting then-coach Joe Morrison to popularize the expression “If it aint’ swayin’, we ain’t playin’.”

+ Famous Alums: Darius Rucker, Mark Dantonio, Lindsey Graham, Leeza Gibbons, Alshon Jeffery

+ Don’t miss: Pawley’s Front Porch has the best burger in town and it’s just a couple miles from the stadium. 827 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29205

+ No tickets? Watch the game at the Carolina Ale House. Yeah, we know it’s a chain but there are TVs aplenty, just as many beers on tap and a solid menu that includes some impressive barbecue.

+ Halfway home: Stop at Litton’s in Knoxville. The menu is great, plus you can buy some oversized chocolate cookies for the second half of the drive.

+ Snap-worthy attraction: Historic homes are all over the place and make for great Insta posts. Just remember to turn your camera sideways!

At Mississippi State (Week 8)

Sat., Oct. 21

Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

90 BS South Hood Road

Capacity: 61,337

Series

Tied, 22-22

Last meeting in Starkville: Mississippi State won in 2015, 42-16

Last meeting: 2016 – Kentucky won, 40-38

Mississippi State University

Starkville, Miss.

Enrollment: 21,622

2016 Record: 6-7 (5th in SEC West)

Head Coach: Dan Mullen (9th year at MSU)

Overall coaching record: 61-42

Conference: SEC West

Colors: Maroon and white

Directions from Lexington (via Google)

Take US 60 West to the Bluegrass Parkway

Follow KY-9002 W/Bluegrass Pkwy, I-65 S and I-40 W to TN-22 S in Parkers Crossroads. Take exit 108 from I-40 W (4 h 20 min; 301 mi)

Get on US-82 W in Lowndes County from TN-22 S, US-45 and US-45 ALT S (2 h 55 min; 173 mi)

Follow US-82 W to MS-12 W in Oktibbeha County. Take the MS-12 W exit from US-82 W (7 min; 8.4 mi)

Continue on MS-12 W. Drive to B. S. Hood Rd/Moore Rd in Mississippi State University

+ Stadium fun fact: Originally built in 1914, Wade Davis is the second-oldest stadium in FBS and fourth-oldest in all of college football.

+ Famous Alums: Machine Gun Kelly, Will Clark, John Grisham, Jonathan Papelbon

+ Don’t miss: We’ll make this really easy for you. Get a ribeye (medium rare, of course) at Harvey’s. 406 Hwy 12 E, Starkville, MS 39759

+ No tickets? Great wings and plenty of TVs at StaggerIn Sports Grill, 106 Maxwell St

+ Halfway home: If you leave Starkville early enough on Sunday, stop at the Nashville Biscuit House if you like greasy-spoon diners. It closes at 2p on Sundays.

At Vanderbilt (Week 10)

Sat., Nov. 11

Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Capacity: 40,550

Series

UK leads 43-42-4

Last meeting in Nashville: Vanderbilt won in 2015, 21-17

Last meeting: 2016 – Kentucky won, 20-13

Vanderbilt University

Nashville, Tenn.

Enrollment: 12,686

2016 Record: 6-7 (5th in SEC East)

Head Coach: Derek Mason (4th year at Vanderbilt)

Overall coaching record: 13-24

Conference: SEC East

Colors: Black and gold

Directions from Lexington

Take W High St to US-60 W/Versailles Rd

Continue to follow US-60 W

Take the Blue Grass Pkwy ramp to Lawrenceburg/Elizabethtown

Continue onto KY-9002 W/Bluegrass Pkwy

Take exit 1B on the left to merge onto I-65 S toward Nashville/Paducah/Western Kentucky Pkwy

-Entering Tennessee

Keep right at the fork to stay on I-65 S, follow signs for I-40 W/Huntsville/Memphis

Keep right to stay on I-65 S, follow signs for I-40 E/Knoxville/Huntsville

Take exit 209B for US-70S/US-431/Broadway toward Demobreum St

Merge onto 14th Ave N

Turn right onto Broadway

Continue onto West End Ave

Turn left onto 25th Ave S

Turn right onto Kensington Pl

Turn left; destination will be on the left

Total Driving: 215 miles, approximately three hours, 17 minutes

+ Stadium fun fact: Despite being the first stadium in the South to be used exclusively for college football, it is currently the smallest in the SEC.

+ Famous Alums: James Patterson, Dierks Bentley, Jay Cutler, Willie Geist

+ Don’t miss: West End Avenue is where you need to be

+ No tickets? See above

At Georgia (Week 11)

Sat., Nov. 18

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

Capacity: 92,746

Series

Georgia leads 56-12-2

Last meeting in Athens: Georgia won in 2015, 27-3

Last meeting: 2016 – Georgia won, 27-24

University of Georgia

Athens, Ga.

Enrollment: 36,130

2016 Record: 8-5 (2nd in SEC East)

Head Coach: Kirby Smart (2nd year at Georgia)

Overall coaching record: 8-5

Conference: SEC East

Colors: Red and black

Directions from Lexington

Take I-75 S toward Richmond/Knoxville 0.3 mi

Merge onto I-75 S

-Entering Tennessee

Take the exit onto I-640 W/I-75 S toward Nashville/Chattanooga

Take the Interstate 75 S/Interstate 40 W exit toward Nashville/Chattanooga

Merge onto I-40 W/I-75 S

Keep left at the fork to continue on I-75, follow signs for Chattanooga

Keep left to continue on I-75 S, follow signs for Atlanta

-Entering Georgia

Take exit 259 to merge onto I-285 E toward Greenville/Augusta

Keep left to stay on I-285 E

Keep left to stay on I-285 E

Take exit 33B toward Greenville

Merge onto I-85 N

Keep left to stay on I-85 N

Take exit 106 for GA-316 E toward Lawrenceville/Athens

Continue onto GA-316 E

Take the Georgia 10 Loop S ramp to US 29 N/US 78 E

Merge onto US-29 N/US-78 E

Take exit 7 for College Station Rd toward University of Georgia

Turn left onto College Station Rd

Turn right onto E Campus Rd

Turn left onto Cedar St

Turn right onto Sanford Dr

Sanford Stadium

Total Driving: 441 miles, approximately six hours, 44 minutes

+ Stadium fun fact: The first game at Sanford Stadium was against then-powerhouse Yale, and the governors of all nine Southern states attended. Yale even donated its receipts back to Georgia to help pay the debt on the new facility.

+ Famous Alums: Ryan Seacrest, Herschel Walker, Michael Stipe, Deborah Norville

+ Don’t miss: Blazer’s Hot Wings, serving wings and chicken fingers to go. There’s picnic-style seating outside where you can enjoy one of their 13 sauces ranging in heat from lemon pepper to Rajin Cajun. It’s located at 1462 Carrie Road, Hull, GA.

+ No tickets? Check out Cutters Pub at 12- E Clayton St.

