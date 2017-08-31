CFB PREVIEW: UK football road trip guide

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – Football season is upon us. That means it’s time to retrieve your favorite chili recipe, your love of Budweiser and a hankerin’ for a road trip.
Call your friends and figure out which of these UK away games you want to hit up this year. Here we go:
At Southern Mississippi (Week 1)
Sat., Sept. 2
Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.
118 College Drive
Capacity: 36,000
Series
UK leads 2-1
First meeting in Hattiesburg
Last meeting: 2016 – Southern Mississippi won, 44-35
University of Southern Mississippi
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Enrollment: 14,554
2016 Record: 7-6 (3rd in C-USA West)
Head Coach: Jay Hopson (2nd year at USM)
Overall coaching record: 39-23
Conference: Conference USA
Colors: Black and gold
Directions from Lexington
Take US 60 West to KY 9002 West
Take 9002 West to I-65 South
Take I-65 South to I-20 West/I-59 South
When I-20 and I-59 split at Meridian, Miss., stay on I-59 South
Take exit 67A to merge onto US 49 South toward Hattiesburg
Turn right toward Northwood Drive
Turn left onto Northwood Drive
Turn right toward Eagle Walk
118 College Drive
Total Driving: 635 miles, approximately nine hours
+ Stadium fun fact: Originally opened in 1932 as Faulkner Field, it was built for free using local unemployed workers during the Great Depression. It is now nicknamed “The Rock.”
Don’t miss
A must-see eatery in Hattiesburg is Cotton Blues. Using locally-sourced ingredients and making everything from scratch is Cotton Blues recipe for success. If you’re not full from their dinner offerings of southern tacos, pecan smoked crispy barbecue chicken or chipotle slow-roasted baby back ribs, try their famous lemon icebox pies or “world’s best” New York Style cheesecakes.
Cotton Blues
6116 Highway 98 W
Hattiesburg, MS 3402
+ Famous Alums: Brett Favre, Jimmy Buffett, Chuck Scarborough
+ No tickets? Watch the game at Endzone, 115 Walnut Street.
At South Carolina (Week 3)
Sat., Sept. 16
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
1125 George Rogers Boulevard
Capacity: 80,250
Series
South Carolina leads 17-10-1
Last meeting in Columbia: Kentucky won in 2015, 26-22
Last meeting: 2016 – Kentucky won, 17-10
University of South Carolina
Columbia, S.C.
Enrollment: 33,772
2016 Record: 6-7 (5th in SEC East)
Head Coach: Will Muschamp (2nd year at USC)
Overall coaching record: 34-28
Conference: SEC East
Colors: Garnet and black
Directions from Lexington
Take I-75 South
Merge onto I-275 South briefly just before you reach Knoxville
Merge onto I-640 East toward Asheville
Take exit 6 for Old Broadway/US-441 toward Broadway
Turn left onto Old Broadway NE
Continue straight onto Tazewell Pike
Turn right to stay on Tazewell Pike
Turn right onto Beverly Road
Turn left onto McCampbell Lane
Turn right onto Shannon Lane Northeast
Make a U-turn
Turn left onto McCampbell Lane
Turn left onto Beverly Road
Merge onto Greenway Drive
Turn right onto Washington Pike
Turn left onto South Mall Road
Continue straight to stay on South Mall Road
Use the middle lane to take the ramp to Asheville
Merge onto I-640 E
Use the left 2 lanes to merge onto I-40 E toward Asheville
Keep right to stay on I-40 East
Enter North Carolina
Keep right at the fork to continue on US-74 East; follow signs for I-26 E/Hendersonville/Spartanburg
Merge onto I-26 E/US-74 E
Keep left at the fork to stay on I-26 E
Enter South Carolina
Keep left at the fork to continue on US-76 E
Continue onto I-126 E/US-76 E
Use the right 2 lanes to take the exit toward Huger St
Continue on US-176 E/US-21 S/US-321 S.
Take S-40-762/Olympia Ave and Bluff Road to George Rogers Boulevard
Continue onto US-176 E/US-21 S/US-321 South
Continue straight onto Huger St
Continue onto Whaley St
Turn right onto Wayne St
Continue onto S-40-762/Olympia Ave
Continue onto Bluff Rd
Turn left onto George Rogers Blvd
+ Stadium fun fact: The stadium sometimes gets so loud that a portion of the upper deck will start to sway. The phenomena dates back to the 1980s, prompting then-coach Joe Morrison to popularize the expression “If it aint’ swayin’, we ain’t playin’.”
+ Famous Alums: Darius Rucker, Mark Dantonio, Lindsey Graham, Leeza Gibbons, Alshon Jeffery
+ Don’t miss: Pawley’s Front Porch has the best burger in town and it’s just a couple miles from the stadium. 827 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29205
+ No tickets? Watch the game at the Carolina Ale House. Yeah, we know it’s a chain but there are TVs aplenty, just as many beers on tap and a solid menu that includes some impressive barbecue.
+ Halfway home: Stop at Litton’s in Knoxville. The menu is great, plus you can buy some oversized chocolate cookies for the second half of the drive.
+ Snap-worthy attraction: Historic homes are all over the place and make for great Insta posts. Just remember to turn your camera sideways!
At Mississippi State (Week 8)
Sat., Oct. 21
Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
90 BS South Hood Road
Capacity: 61,337
Series
Tied, 22-22
Last meeting in Starkville: Mississippi State won in 2015, 42-16
Last meeting: 2016 – Kentucky won, 40-38
Mississippi State University
Starkville, Miss.
Enrollment: 21,622
2016 Record: 6-7 (5th in SEC West)
Head Coach: Dan Mullen (9th year at MSU)
Overall coaching record: 61-42
Conference: SEC West
Colors: Maroon and white
Directions from Lexington (via Google)
Take US 60 West to the Bluegrass Parkway
Follow KY-9002 W/Bluegrass Pkwy, I-65 S and I-40 W to TN-22 S in Parkers Crossroads. Take exit 108 from I-40 W (4 h 20 min; 301 mi)
Get on US-82 W in Lowndes County from TN-22 S, US-45 and US-45 ALT S (2 h 55 min; 173 mi)
Follow US-82 W to MS-12 W in Oktibbeha County. Take the MS-12 W exit from US-82 W (7 min; 8.4 mi)
Continue on MS-12 W. Drive to B. S. Hood Rd/Moore Rd in Mississippi State University
+ Stadium fun fact: Originally built in 1914, Wade Davis is the second-oldest stadium in FBS and fourth-oldest in all of college football.
+ Famous Alums: Machine Gun Kelly, Will Clark, John Grisham, Jonathan Papelbon
+ Don’t miss: We’ll make this really easy for you. Get a ribeye (medium rare, of course) at Harvey’s. 406 Hwy 12 E, Starkville, MS 39759
+ No tickets? Great wings and plenty of TVs at StaggerIn Sports Grill, 106 Maxwell St
+ Halfway home: If you leave Starkville early enough on Sunday, stop at the Nashville Biscuit House if you like greasy-spoon diners. It closes at 2p on Sundays.
At Vanderbilt (Week 10)
Sat., Nov. 11
Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Capacity: 40,550
Series
UK leads 43-42-4
Last meeting in Nashville: Vanderbilt won in 2015, 21-17
Last meeting: 2016 – Kentucky won, 20-13
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, Tenn.
Enrollment: 12,686
2016 Record: 6-7 (5th in SEC East)
Head Coach: Derek Mason (4th year at Vanderbilt)
Overall coaching record: 13-24
Conference: SEC East
Colors: Black and gold
Directions from Lexington
Take W High St to US-60 W/Versailles Rd
Continue to follow US-60 W
Take the Blue Grass Pkwy ramp to Lawrenceburg/Elizabethtown
Continue onto KY-9002 W/Bluegrass Pkwy
Take exit 1B on the left to merge onto I-65 S toward Nashville/Paducah/Western Kentucky Pkwy
-Entering Tennessee
Keep right at the fork to stay on I-65 S, follow signs for I-40 W/Huntsville/Memphis
Keep right to stay on I-65 S, follow signs for I-40 E/Knoxville/Huntsville
Take exit 209B for US-70S/US-431/Broadway toward Demobreum St
Merge onto 14th Ave N
Turn right onto Broadway
Continue onto West End Ave
Turn left onto 25th Ave S
Turn right onto Kensington Pl
Turn left; destination will be on the left
Total Driving: 215 miles, approximately three hours, 17 minutes
+ Stadium fun fact: Despite being the first stadium in the South to be used exclusively for college football, it is currently the smallest in the SEC.
+ Famous Alums: James Patterson, Dierks Bentley, Jay Cutler, Willie Geist
+ Don’t miss: West End Avenue is where you need to be
+ No tickets? See above
At Georgia (Week 11)
Sat., Nov. 18
Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.
Capacity: 92,746
Series
Georgia leads 56-12-2
Last meeting in Athens: Georgia won in 2015, 27-3
Last meeting: 2016 – Georgia won, 27-24
University of Georgia
Athens, Ga.
Enrollment: 36,130
2016 Record: 8-5 (2nd in SEC East)
Head Coach: Kirby Smart (2nd year at Georgia)
Overall coaching record: 8-5
Conference: SEC East
Colors: Red and black
Directions from Lexington
Take I-75 S toward Richmond/Knoxville 0.3 mi
Merge onto I-75 S
-Entering Tennessee
Take the exit onto I-640 W/I-75 S toward Nashville/Chattanooga
Take the Interstate 75 S/Interstate 40 W exit toward Nashville/Chattanooga
Merge onto I-40 W/I-75 S
Keep left at the fork to continue on I-75, follow signs for Chattanooga
Keep left to continue on I-75 S, follow signs for Atlanta
-Entering Georgia
Take exit 259 to merge onto I-285 E toward Greenville/Augusta
Keep left to stay on I-285 E
Keep left to stay on I-285 E
Take exit 33B toward Greenville
Merge onto I-85 N
Keep left to stay on I-85 N
Take exit 106 for GA-316 E toward Lawrenceville/Athens
Continue onto GA-316 E
Take the Georgia 10 Loop S ramp to US 29 N/US 78 E
Merge onto US-29 N/US-78 E
Take exit 7 for College Station Rd toward University of Georgia
Turn left onto College Station Rd
Turn right onto E Campus Rd
Turn left onto Cedar St
Turn right onto Sanford Dr
Sanford Stadium
Total Driving: 441 miles, approximately six hours, 44 minutes
+ Stadium fun fact: The first game at Sanford Stadium was against then-powerhouse Yale, and the governors of all nine Southern states attended. Yale even donated its receipts back to Georgia to help pay the debt on the new facility.
+ Famous Alums: Ryan Seacrest, Herschel Walker, Michael Stipe, Deborah Norville
+ Don’t miss: Blazer’s Hot Wings, serving wings and chicken fingers to go. There’s picnic-style seating outside where you can enjoy one of their 13 sauces ranging in heat from lemon pepper to Rajin Cajun. It’s located at 1462 Carrie Road, Hull, GA.
+ No tickets? Check out Cutters Pub at 12- E Clayton St.
