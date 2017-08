By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Bellevue 26, Bishop Brossart 17

Bracken Co. 39, Pendleton Co. 6

Edmonson Co. 48, Grayson Co. 0

Hurricane, W.Va. 17, Paintsville 13

Lou. Ky. Country Day 52, Washington Co. 6

Lou. Moore 42, Lou. Seneca 6

Nicholas Co. 19, Fairview 6

Webster Co. 49, Union Co. 0

