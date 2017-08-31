Marion County Schools closed Friday

Marion County is worried about the risk of flooding Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - Marion County Public Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 1 due to the potential of flooding.

According to a tweet from the schools' twitter account, staff will still report at 8 a.m.

Transportation staff will not report.

Rain is expected across WAVE Country Thursday night and all day Friday as Tropical Depression Harvey makes its way through our area.

