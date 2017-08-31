AP source: Pelicans trade Pondexter to Bulls

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran forward Quincy Pondexter and second-round draft choice to the Chicago Bulls - a move that will give New Orleans more financial flexibility to round out their roster with a small forward after Solomon Hill's offseason hamstring tear.
The person also says rookie Frank Jackson, acquired with the first pick in the second round of this summer's draft, needs surgery on the same foot he broke this year and previously had surgery on in May.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither development has been announced.
The person says what the Pelicans' compensation in the Chicago trade is still being determined.
The trade and Jackson's injury were first reported by ESPN.
